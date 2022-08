Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Beirut Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Chirohi, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dungi, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Majajan, City.II, Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Bhara Kaho, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Treat, Misryal Road, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pak, Milatabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Shukrila, Smoot, Kangar, Islampura, Mandi Bhalwal.

Feeders,On Sunday from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed, Civil Line, ATM, Garmala, Gul Afshan, Langarpur, Jaddah, Mashin Mohalla, Kachhari, Ajmal Shaheed, Sanghui, PTC. , Akram Shaheed, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, City Housing, CMH, Jakhar, Sanaullah Shaheed, Chip Bord, Kala Base, Chak Daulat, Industrial, Pakhwal, Boren, COD Kala, Bhagwal, Hisnot, Pediaal, Domeli Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Kalar Kahar, International school, H-8/2 feeders and surroundings.