Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues 2 Days Power Suspension Programme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued two-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued two-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on 12th July, from 06:00am to 12:00noon, Mithial feeder, 08:00am to 12:00noon, Pari feederOn 13th July, from 08:00am to 13:00pm, Fauji F. Hospital, car Chowk, Park View, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Lalkhurti, GHQ, Cantt, Quaid-e-Azam Colony feeders 08:00am to 14:30pm, Sukho feeder and surrounding areas

