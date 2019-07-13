Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2 days power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued two-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued two-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on 13th July: from 08:00am to 11:00am, Sudhran Road, Comsats University feeders, 08:00am to 13:00pm, Fauji F. Hospital, Car Chowk, Park View, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed, Azaizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Lalkhurti, GHQ, Cantt, Quaid-e-Azam Colony feeders, 08:00am to 12:00noon, pari feeder 08:00am to 14:30pm, Sukho feedeOn 14th July From, 07:00am to 09:00am, Pindi point, Barian, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharail, PAF, Upper Topan, Patraita, Cecil, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kuldana, PC Borban, MCM, TDCP (Chairlift), Dheer Kot, Chamman Kot, Rangla, Sohawa/Minhasa, Numbel, Berot (Kazmai), DESTO, PAEC feeders, 08:00am to 13:00pm, Fauji F.

Hospital, Car Chowk, Park View, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed, 08:00am to 11:00am, Chatha Bakhtawar, Comsats University, CM Park, Khana East, Rehra, Azad Shaheed, Ghori Garden, Khana-2 feeders, 05:00am to 09:00pm, Ahmedal, Dhurnal, Khor, Mehfooz Shaheed, Malwali, New City, Toot Oil Field, Gharib Wall, Pindi Gheb, Sony, Kharpa, Tanaza Dam feeders and surrounding areas.