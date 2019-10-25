Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:20 PM
The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on October 26 from 08:00am to 02:00am, Musa, Hazro, Amin Abad, Fawara Chowk feeders, 08:00am to 04:00pm, Aziz Chowk, H-8, Tarlai, F-7, ADBP, Wapda Colony, Aabpara, CDA feeders,On October 27 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, NDC-II feeder, 09:00am to 01:00pm, PAF, Jail Park, T/Abad, Rawalpindi-3 feeders and surrounding areas.