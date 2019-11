Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued two-day power suspension schedule for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday issued two-day power suspension schedule for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on November 2, from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Shakrial, Farooq-e-Azam, Dk: Hukamdad, Tehmasibad, B.B.Shaheed, RIC, Sector-IV, PAF, Jahangir Road, Maj. Masood, B.B.Shaheed, Jinnah Road, Gawalmandi, Mohan Pura, Pirwadhai, Quaid Abad, Dhoke Naju, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Bagh Sardaraan, PTCL, Fazal Ghee Mill, Bank Road-II, City Center, Kashmir Road, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad-1, Jail Park-1, Model Town, PCCI Express, PEPSI, Sarwer Shaheed, National Park, Dhoke Chaudherian, Kamalabad Park, Golra, Noon, Maj Riaz, Shahpour, Chakri, Girja, Jhawara, Old Rawat, Narh, Doberran, Industrial, Punjar, Hamid Jhangir, Jalala, Pourmiana, Shafi Chuhan, Nisar Shaeed (Tripple Circuit), Margalla (Tripple Circuit), Museum (Tripple Circuit), New Barazai, Gondal, Hameed, Shadikhan (Double Circuit), Sirka (Double Circuit), Dhoke Fateh, Attock Rural, Peoples Colony, Shakar Dara, Shah Dher, Qazi Abad, Mathial, Pindigheb City, Qutbal, Fateh Jang (R), Pindi Sultani, Dhurnal, Main Bazar, Jhatla, Pera Fathial, Thoa Mehram Khan, D.

S. Bilawal, Wanhar, Mial, Daroot, Neela, Dullaha, Bhoun, Kalar Kahar, Line Park, Chakral, Mureed, Main Bazar, Katchery, Lilla Town, Rawal, C.S.Shah, Abdullah Pur, Dhudial Rural, Dhoda, Nishan-e-Haider, Jand Awan, Mahoota, Bhair Kalyal, Puran, Bolani, Karyala, Ajmal Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-7 Kutchery, F-5 Jada, Abbas Pura, F-3 Gul Afshan, Akram Shaheed, Zubair Shaheed, Pakhwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madu Kalas, Padial, Mumtaz Shaheed, Bewal, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Chappar Sharif, Kountrilla, Samote feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Bharama, Dirik, Jhang, Mix Industries feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm Thakra, Kountrilla, Sadiqabad feeders.

On November 3, from 09:00am to 024:00pm, Rawalpindi-III, VIP feeders.