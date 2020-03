Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a two-day power suspension programme for Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a two-day power suspension programme for Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period on March 19 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, Guliana, Kaka Khail, Jermote, Sundal, Thakra feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Chabb, Ghousia Colony, Saidpur Road, E-Block, Banni, Wasa, F-Block, Akal Garh, islam Garh feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Fawara Chowk, Amin Abad feeders, 12:00Noon to 03:00pm, Scheme-I feeder, 10:00am to 04:00pm, Dhamial-II, 502 Workshop, Kalyal, Khasala, Adyala, Gulshan Abad, Hamayoun Road, Shahpur, Tauseef Shaheed, Nogazi, PAF, Kohallah feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, People Colony feeders, 11:00am to 03:00pm, Radio Pak-1 & 2, P/Channel Colony, Hattian, Qazi Abad feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, 132KV GSS New Wah, Faqir Abad, Attock,Gondal, Taxila, Al Ghurair Gaga )Consumer Grid) if required, 10:00am to 05:00pm, P.

D Khan, Duffer, K S Mines, NCI, ICI, Khura, Katchery, Lilla Town feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Bewal, City Gujar Khan feeders, On March 20, from 11:00am to 03:00pm, Radio Pak-1 & 2, P/Channel Colony, Hattian, Qazi Abad feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Chakral, Sarpak, Rizwan Taxtile feeders and surrounding areas.