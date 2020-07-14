Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Wednesday from, 05:00am to 09:00am, Mandra-1, Mandra-II, Koral, Jermote feedersOn Thursday from 05:00am to 09:00am, Hamid Jhangi, Gharial feeder and surrounding areas.