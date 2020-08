Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued 2-day power suspension programme for August 13 and 14 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued 2-day power suspension programme for August 13 and 14 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to�IESCO�Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on August 13 from 05:00am to 09:00am, Mandra-1, Mandra-II, Pathar Garh, Hasan Abdal, Col. Sher Khan, Lala Rukh, Lala Zar, Industrial Estiate, R.A Bazar, islam Pura, Samote, High Way, Tarlai, Iqabal Town, Faziya, Nogazi, Gharial, Shahpur, Angori, Treat, I-14/3, P&T Wani, Zaraij, Dhoke Awan, Pepsi, Model Town, Sarwer Shaheed, Mehboob Shaheed, Paswal, AWT-1, AWT-II, AWT-III, AWT-IV, MVHS, D-17, Faziaya-II, MVHS-II feeders, On August 14 from 05:00am to 09:00am, Pathar Garh, Azhar Abad, Zarkoon feeders and surrounding areas.