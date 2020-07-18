UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues 3-day Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:32 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued power suspension programme for July 19-21 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued power suspension programme for July 19-21 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on July 19 from 05:00am to 09:00 am, mandra 1. Mandra 2 feeders On July 20 from 05:00am to 09:00am, daffar, pind dadan khan, kathcry, gharyal feedrs On July 21 from 05:00am to 09:00am, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Bhekri, Nogazi, Fazaia feeders, and surrounding areas.

