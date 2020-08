Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 05:00am to 09:00am, Maqsood Shaheed, chabb, Hinjra,Daknar (New), Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Behakri, Danda Shah Bilawal, Darnaka, Dharnal, Sahala, RCC-1, RCC-II, RCC-III, islam Pura, Samote, Tafail Shaheed, Bari Imam, Jahangi, Budhana, Shadi Kahn, Cantt, Shakar Dara, Ghare Afghan, Chajimar, Hameed, Kashif Gul, Burhan, Industrial Estiate, Ghazi Kohli, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Sangjani-II, Shah Allah Ditta new, Paswal, Sher Shah Sori, Samote feeders, 05:00am to 10:00am, Bakral, Lakho Raod, Foreign Office, I-16/2, I-14/3, Noon, I-16/4, Pind Hoon, HPT, Officer Colony feeders, 06:00am to 02:00PM, Sukhio, Bhangali, Raman, Nishan-i-Haider, C.B. Khan, Daultala, Adhi, Bhair Kaylal, Krnnb Kaswal feeders and surrounding areas.