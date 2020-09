Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:30am to 10:30am, Bahar Pur, Al-Rizwan Mill, Al-Qadar Mill, Sarkal, Karsal, Choa Sayden Shah, Pepli, Kot Dhamik, Lila Town, NCI, Ahmed Abad, Chakra, Sahala, RCC-1, Kohstan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Industrial Estiate, Ghazi Kohli, Pourmayana, Ghari Afghan, Lala Zar, Khan Abad, Munier Abad, Sher Shah Sori, Hameed, Azhar Shaheed, Lehrar Road, Club-1, Nogazi, Faziya, Shahpur, Angori, Treat, Shahdrah, Bahar Koh, Al-Noor Colony, Khan-II, People Colony, Kayani Road, Kohota City-1, Nara, Ghazan-1,KRL feeders and surrounding areas.