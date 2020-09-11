UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Schedule

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension schedule to be observed on Saturday at various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:30am to 10:30am, Dhudial Express, Dhudial City, Dhudial Rural, CTM (Independent) Segalabad, Mehoota, Ward No-8, Samote, Jermote, Jakkar, Bourian, Duffer, Sector-4, APHS, Rehmatabad-1,VVIP, PAF, Chaklala, Tehmasabad, Dhokehakamdad, RCC-II, RCC-III, Bari Imam, NCP, Mandala, Treat, University, Golf City, Pir Sohawa, Chakri, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, Adyala, 502 Worshop, CNC, State Bank, Hamyao Road, VIP, Sehalla, Hanif Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.

