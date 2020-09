Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:30am to 10:30am, Dhudial Express, Dhudial City, Dhudial Rural, CTM (Independent), Dharnal, Adhi, Segala Abad, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharnaka, Sohawa City, Modho Kalas, Lilla, NCI, Ahmed Abad, Sector-IV, APHS, Rehmatabad-1, VVIP, PAF, Chaklala, Tahmasabad, Dhoke Hukamdad, RCC-II, RCC-III, Chaji Mar, Nawazis Shaheed, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta, Sangjani-1, Shah Allah Ditta New, Paswal, Lehtarar Road, H-8/2, Gharial, Al-Nooor Colony, Khanna-II, Jahanda, Rawalpindi-III, Adyala, 502 Workshop, CNC, State Bank, Hamayou Road, VIP, Sahalla, Hanif Shaheed, Kohatta City-1, Nara, Ghazan-1, KRL, Mehboob Shaheed, Mindi Bahlwal feeders and surrounding areas