Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00am to 11:00am, Bakrala, Old Kalyam, Sagri, HPT-1, HPT-2, Basali feeders, 06:30am to 10:30am, islam Pura, F-10 Kala Base, F-2 Chip board, COD Kala, PTC, Fateh Pur, Kohar, Banni, Kattrian, Holy Family, F-Block, Pind Hoan, RCCI-1, Chaji Mar, Lala Rukh, Kohstan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Model Town, Industrial Estiate, Lalazar, Tarlai, H-8, Gharial, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kurri Road, Muslim Town, Hanif Shaheed, Behakri, Megan, Mangwal, PAF Mureed, KSM-1, KSM-II, Dhudial Express, Dhudial City, Dhudial Rural, CTM (Independent), Dhooda, Jand Awan feeders and surrounding areas.