Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:30 am to 10:30 am Zaraj Housing, Dhok Awan, Jhangi, Badhana, KRL, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Jinnah Camp, Dhadial Express, Dhadial City, Dhadial Rural, CTM Independent, Basharat, Danda Shah Bilawal , Dharnaka, Dina-3, Rohtas, M.

Riaz Shaheed, Dina-4 City, RCC-1, Sihala, Chhaji Mar, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Lala Rukh, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Industrial Estate , Purmiana, Garhi Afghan, Lalazar, Karpa, Nogzi, Faziya, Jhanda, Rawalpindi- 3, Adiala, 502 Workshop, CNC, State Bank, Humayun Road, VIP, Choakhalsa Feeders, 08:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Lakho Road, Foreign Office, I-16/2, I-14/3, I-16/4, Noon, Pind Hoon, HPT, Officer Colony Feeders 07:00am to 10:00am, People's Colony Feeder, 9:00am to 12:00noon, Bella Road Feeder, 06:00 am, to 11-00am, Bakrala, Sagri, Old Kaliam Feeders and surrounding areas.