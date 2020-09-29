Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 6:30 am to 10:30 am Adi, Bahr Kalyal, Raman, Daulatullah, New Rawat, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial City, Dhudial Express, CTM, Dhoda, Jund Awan, Mandi Bhalwal, KRL, Faziya, Jinnah Camp , Falcon, CDA, Fazal Hussain Society, I-8/4, Shakriyal, Noor Mohammad, Kurry Road, Service Road, Muslim Town, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharnaka, Sector-IV, APHS, Rehmatabad-1, VVI P, PAF, Chaklala, MES, Tamasmabad, Dhok Hakmadad, RCC-2, RCC 3, Chaji Mar, Hussainabad, Col.

Sher Khan, Lala Rukh, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Indus State, Purmiyana, Garhi Afghan, Lalazar, Highway, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, H-8, NPCC-2, Gharial, Jail Park, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad-2, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road, Kahuta City-2 Feeders, 06:00 am to 11:00 am, Sagri, Old Kalyam Feeders and surrounding areas.