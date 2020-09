Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm, Shahia, Hussainabad, Fateh Jang Rural, Pathargarh, Burhan, KSB, Islampura, Hassan Abdal, Gawalmandi, City, DHQ, KRL, Air Force, Jinnah Camp , Al Noor, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Shakrial, Noor Mohammad, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Sector-IV, APHS, Rehmatabad One, V VIP, PAF, Chaklala, MES, Tamasmabad, Dhok Hakmadad, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Swan Industrial, RCCI, H-8/2, Karoar, Gharial, Nogzi, Air Force, Sukho, Karnab Kaswal, Feeders, 05:00 am to 11:00 am Kot Dhamik, City Sohawa Feeders, from 07:00 am to 01:00 pm Old Kalyam Feeder and surrounding areas.