Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon, Purmiana, Hussainabad, Col.

Sher Khan, Sangjani-2, Shahullah Ditta-2, Shahullah Ditta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Shafi Chauhan, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharnal, Chakral , Adhi, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-3, Askari-7,502 Workshop, CNC, State Bank, Humayun Road, VIP, Khanna-2, Noon, Pind Hoon, RCCI-2 & 3, Mahfooz Shaheed, Sohdaran, Tramri, I -14/3, NCI, Ahmedabad, Lala Town Feeders, 09:00 am to 4:00 pm Dhok Hasso, Ratta, Karriage Factory, Misryal Road, AMC, Benazir Bhutto, Major Masood, Ahmad, Dharnal , Kohur feeders and surrounding areas.