Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm Chaji Mar, Mathial, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Bohi Ghar, Salar Ghar, Bhikri, KSM-1, KSM-2, Pipli, Dharnal, Adi, Gawalmandi, City, DHQ, KRL, Faziya, Jinnah Camp, Al Noor, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I-8/4, Shakrial, Noor Muhammad, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road , Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Lakho Road, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI, Azad Shaheed, Letharar Road, Karoar, Gharial, Angori, Treat, Shahpur, Islampura, Kohar, Fatehpur, Doomily Feeders, From 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Jinnah Road Feeder, From 05:00 am to 11:00 am Bakrala Feeder, From 09:00 am to 4:00 pm, PTCL, I-10/2, Fazal Ghee Mill, CWO, Kidney Center, I-11/3, Metro, NDC-2, G-9/1, New Exchange, Kot Dhamik, Matwa, Ward No. 8, Sohawa, Jarmut, Sandal, Scheme-1 Feeders and surrounding areas.