Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon, Methial, Purmiana, Khannaabad, Munirabad, Lalarukh, Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Sangjani-2, Shahullah Ditta-2, Shahullah Ditta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Bhikri, KSM-1, KSM-2, Danda Shah Bilawal, Sarka, Mohalla Mughla, Kantriala, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-3, Askari Seven, 502 Workshop, CNC, State Bank, Humayun Road, VIP, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Field, SPD, Padial, Sector-4, APHS, Rehmatabad-1, VVIP, PAF, Chaklala, MES, Tahmasibabad, Dhok Hekmadad, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sohan Industrial, RCC-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Gharial, I -14/3, Bahre Kalial, Pind Dadankhan, Kachehri, Duffer, Dina City Feeders, from 05:00 am to 11:00 am Bakrala, Capt.

Muhammad Akram Shaheed Feeders, from 07:00 am to 01:00 am New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, Sagri, Basali, HPT-1, HPT-2 Feeders from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm G-10 Markaz, G-10/1, Islamic University, G-10/4, G-10/2, NDC-1, PHA-1, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo, Raja Sultan, SES, AQ Khan, U Phone, Safe City One, Mumtaz Shaheed, M. Riaz Shaheed, Dina City, Medocals Feeders and surrounding areas.