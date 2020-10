Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon Mathial, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Bohi Ghar, Salgar, Bhikri, KSM-1, KSM-2, Dharnal, Sarkal, Khanpur , Sehgalabad, Kantriala, Thakra, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-3, Askari-7, State Bank, Humayun Road, VIP, KRL, Faizya, Jinnah Camp, Al-Noor, Falcon, CDA, FHS, I 8/4, Shakrial, Noor Mohammad, Kurry Road, Khurram Colony, Service Road, Tariq Shaheed, Muslim Town, Al Noor Colony, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI, Highway, Tarlai.

Iqbal Town, Al Noor Colony, CDA, Faziya, Gharial, NCI, Ahmedabad, Lillah Town, Chak Daulat, Sohawa City, Kot Dhamik, Fateh Jang, Azeem Shaheed, Minawala, Methal Feeders, 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, FHS, F Block, I-9/4, Muslim Town, Cheshnab, I-8/1, Alkital, CDA, Flour mill-2, Mirpur-2, Mangla Colony, Bong No.2, Mirpur-3, Mirpur-4 Feeders More 132 KVGSS Chakri Chakwal Circuit 60 to 80 MW Load Management will be carried out in Operation Circle Chakwal as per requirement. 05:00am to 11:00 am Bakrala,Cap: Muhammad Akram Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.