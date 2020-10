Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Sunday from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Park View, Mehboob Shaheed, Pindi Board, Car Chowk, Jail Park Feeders, 05:00 AM to11:00 AM, Bakrala Feeder, 08:00 AM to 02:00 AM , Basali, HPT-1, HPT-2 Feeders, 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Pindi Point, Barin, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Patriata, Cecil, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC Bourbon, HCM, TDCP (Chairlift), Lora, Lora-2 Abbasi, Dheer Kot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, DESTO, PAEC Feeders, 09:00 am to 04:00 pm Parliament House, Filtration Plant, Frontier House, Embassy, Pak Seat No.

2, Parliament Lodges, Awan Sadr, PM House, Islamabad Club-II, Adiala, Jhawra, Shah Jeewan, Azizabad. GHQ, Cannt, Lal Karti Feeders, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. S/Parian, PTV,G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club-1, Koshar Market,NPCC-2, Melody, Sports Complex, Convention Center Feeders, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.People Colony, Captain Amir Shaheed, Lalazar, Qasim Base, Radio Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony Feeders and surrounding areas.