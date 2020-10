Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Jund Awan, Millatabad, Peshawar Road, Thalian, Gulistan Fatima, Garja, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Shams Shaheed, Qureshiabad Feeders, from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Sangjani, Parian, PMC, Hussainabad, Col.

Sher Khan, Hameed, Aminabad, Fawara Chowk, Gondal, Mianwala, Pari, Nara, Pindighap Rural, Chhaji Mar, Azeem Shaheed, Morat, Kot Sarang, Mahuta, Dhadial Rural, Raman, Khanpur, Karnab Kaswal, Klar Kahar, Chakral, Mangwal, Dandot, Amjad Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, F-5 Jadah, Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Bolani, Kariala, Shams Abad, Chapran, Jhakkar, Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, Gadri, Bhagwal, Dina-4 City, Chapar Sharif, Bank Road-2, Adam G Road, Mecca Chowk, Swan Garden-2, X-Lair Colony, National Park, New Race Course, Lakho Road, Shams Shaheed, Cantt, Shah Jeewan, Shakarparian, G-6/3, Islamabad Club-1, Sports Complex, Convention Center, CDA Office, F-6/2, F-10/4, G-9 Markaz, Alcatel, Auto Workshop, G-13/1, Railway Road, T&T, Kaldana, Kohala, Kotli Satian, Bari Amam Feeders, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mandra-1, Mandra-2, LTC, ECM feeders and surrounding areas.