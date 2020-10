Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule in various areas of its region for Thursday due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule in various areas of its region for Thursday due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Chaji Mar, Methal, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Sher Shah Suri, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, Askari-7, 502 Workshop, CNC, State Bank, Humayun Road, VIP, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Priyal, Bani, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Swan Industrial, RCCI, Highway, Tarlai, Iqbal Town, Al Noor Colony , CDA, Faziya, Nogzi,Faziya, Sukho, Mahouta, Kohar, Fatehpur, Gagan Feeders, from 08:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Marvi, Ghauri Garden, Abbasi Market, G-10/1, International School, Carriage Factory, Bella Road, New Shahullah Dutta, T&T, Company Bagh, Barin, Upper Topa, Bari Imam, Eid Gah, E Block, Shamsabad, kurry Road, Gangal, Service Road, Zafar ul Haq Road, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Rata , Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Mangtal, Gulzar Shaheed, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Jail Park, PWD-1, Mehboob Shaheed, Scheme-III, People Colony, Radio Pak, Nogzi, Pind Hoon, Humayun, Gulshanabad.

GHQ, Rajar, Major Hanif, Doberan, Pind Jatla, Basali, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, F-6 Machine Mohalla, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial , F-10 Kala Base, Major Riaz Shaheed, Gaddary, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Matawa, City Sohawa, Tau Muharram Khan, Vanhar, Bahr-e-Kalial, Mahouta, Dhadial Express, Bhikri, Klar Kahar, Ara Bazar, CWO, Dalwal, Bohi Ghar , Ghauri, Haro, Behlot, Bin Bola, Lala Rukh, Islampura, Burhan, Darya Sharif, Hazro, Qaziabad, Ghorghashti, Wesa, Akhuri, Gharibwal, Fateh Jang, Fateh Jang City-2, S. Shaheed, Laniwala. Gangan Feeders, from 09:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m., I-16/2, I-16/4, Pind Hoon, I-14/3, I-14/4, Noon Feeders and surrounding areas.