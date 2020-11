Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 am to 12:00 noon, H-8, Highway, Faziya, NPCC-II, Gharial, Nogzi, Faziya, Charah, Chakral, RTM, KTM, Thackeray, Galyana, Mandi Bhalwal, Bani , Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Chontra, RCC-1, RCC-2, RCC-3, Sihala, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Shahiya, Bohi Ghar, Salargah, Burhan Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30pm, Bani, Asghar Mall, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Faizabad, Noor Muhammad Shamsabad, Tamasmabad, Dhok Khabba, Gawalmandi, Pirudhai, Gulzar Shaheed, Kashmir Road, Dhok Farman Ali, NPF-1. , Jhanda, Azizabad, Radio Pakistan-1, New Race Course, Golra, Siham, Range Road, Lalazar, Chontra, Mort, Garja-1, Cantt, RCC-1, RCC-2, RCC 3.

Sihala, Naar, Khawaja, Jhatta Hathial, New Mandira, Alipur, CDA Flats, Company Bagh, Diplomatic Enclave, G-10/2, G-11/2, H-8, I-10/1 , Iqbal Town, ISI, Klinger Guardian, Kohala, Madina Market, Mahfooz Shaheed, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Tarlai, Shahpur, Tramri, Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, Wahdat Colony, Hassan Abdal, Shafi Chauhan, New Musa, Mansar, Miskinabad, Shamshabad, Attock Rural, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Dhok Fateh, Pindi Gheep Rural, City, Chhaji Mar, Mathi Al, Bahtar, Qutbal, Jund, Jund-2, Galyal, Kamrial, Khandha, Fateh Jang, Hamza Shaheed, F-7 Katchery, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Fatehpur, Kohar, Akram Shaheed, F- 8 Civil Line, Pakhwal, Dina-3, Rohtas, Madukals, Padiyan, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Thakra, Galyana, Smoot, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai,Choa Syedan Shah, Gagan, Mahouta, Dawlatullah, Raman, Dhadial Rural, Mulhal Mughals, Sukho, Danda Shah Bilawal, Major Riaz Shaheed, Rawal, BliKasar, Pepli, Dharabi, Droot, Biharpur, Main Bazaar, Minara Feeders, from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm Anjara, Maqsood Shaheed, Chab, Dhakner feeders and surrounding areas.