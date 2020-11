Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Padial, Gagan, Mahota Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM KSM-II, Al Qadir Mill, KSM-I, PAF, KSF-3, Al-Rizwan Mill, Millat Chowk Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Chrah, Pind Dadankhan, Kachehri, KS Mines, Duffer, Lilla, NCI, ICI, Ahmedabad, Islampura, Chip Board, Kala Base, Industrial, PTC. Bhurian, Langarpur, Satellite Town, Sector-IV, APHS, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad-I, Khanna-II, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-II, Bostan Road, Scheme-III, National Park, Chaklala, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Purmiana, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Industrial Estate, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Lalazar, Shah Allah Ditta, Sarai Kharbora, Paswal Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm Faizabad, Shaheed Mohammad Din, Sector-IV, APHS, Khanna-II, Al-Noor, B. B Shaheed, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Industrial, Quaidabad, Jahangir Road, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad-I, Jail Park, Rehmat Abad-II, Sawan Garden-I, Sawan, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, National Park, People Colony, Officer Colony, Cheering Cross, Modern Flour Mill, Noon, Major Riaz, Padial, Qureshiabad, Jhaura, Lehtar, Abrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Chua Khalsa, Pind Jhatla, Mandira, Azad Shaheed, Bani Gala, Bahria Enclave, CM Pak Zong, G-10 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, Isolation, Melody, New Shahullah Dutta, Old Exchange, Punjab House, Rehara, Simli Dam, Lalazar, Ghazi Kohli, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Paswal, ECHS (D-18), Shah Dheer, Haji Shah (New), Nard Topa, Shadi Khan, Sarka, People's Colony , Marvi, Shakar Dara, Attock Cantt, Gharibwal, Khapra, M.

Wala, Azeem Shaheed, S. Shaheed, Jhang, Anjra, Chhab, Khor, Dharnal, Gagan, Laniwala, F-5 (Jada), Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Sarai Alamgir, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Boriyan, F-2 (Chip Board), Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Dina 4-City, Scheme I- , Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Islampura, Dulha, Neela, Akwal, Bilalabad, Jhatla, Para Fathial, Tho Aa Muharram Khan, Dharmand, Chak Bailey Khan2-, Adhi, Syed Kasran, Dhadial City, S. Egalabad, Bhangali, Lawa, Sugharpur, Malikwal, Dhariala Jalap, Bhoon, Sarkal, Millat Chowk, Islamia Chowk, Klar Kahar Feeders and surrounding areas.