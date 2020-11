Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm Shadi Khan, Sirka Feeders, from 08:00 am to 12:00 am, H-8, Highway, Faziya, NPCC-2, CDA, Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas, Dina City, Capt.

Nisar , Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road, Dhamyal-1, Nogzi, Faziya, Bijnial Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, Wahdat Colony, Hassan Abdal, Shafi Chauhan, New Musa, Mansar, Miskinabad, Shamsabad, Attock Rural, Kachehri, Darulsalaam, Dhok Fateh, Pindi Gheep Rural, City, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Bahtar, Qutbal, Jund, Jund-2, Galyal, Kamrial, Kanda, Fateh Jang , Highway, Iqbal Town, Service Road, Bank Road-2, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, Car Chowk, Pindi Board, MSF, Dhamyal-1, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road Feeders and surrounding areas.