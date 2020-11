Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension schedule for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Sector A, Sector-AC&F, Sector-B, Sector-C, Sector-KLMN, Sector-H&F, Sector-G Feeders, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Pandi Point, Bariyan, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lora, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Roster, Lora-2 Abbasi, MCM, TDCP Feeders, from 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm. Shahpur, Mangla Metal Feeders, from 09:00 am. to 01-00 pm, Feeders A, B, C & F, Sang, Shahpur, Mangla Metal Feeders from 09:00 AM to 04 PM, Dheer Kot, Rangla, Chaman Kot, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut Feeders from 08:00 AM, to 12:00 Noon, I-14/3, Bilwara, Kotli Satyan, Bahr Kalial, Raman, Dawlatullah, Adi, Chak Bailey Khan-2, Siglabad, Pipli, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Kohar, Sukho, Indorel-2, GOR, Quaid Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road, Dhamyal-1, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Swan Industrial, RCCI, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Shanka, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Lalazar. Sang Jani, Pind Pran Feeders, from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm, F-5 Jeddah, Abbaspura, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chapparan, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1, Matwa, City Sohawa, Mill Awan, Smoot, Danda Shah Bilawal, Bahrpur, Manara, Dhadial City, Siglahabad, Bengali, Bhal, Jund Awan, Nishan Haider, Abdullahpur, Duffer , Ara Bazaar, Laila Town, Kachehri, Pepli, Blixar, Dandot, Madina Town, Tamil, Chakral, Bagh Sardaran, Fourth Road, B Block, Iqbal Road-2, Gulshanabad, BB Shaheed, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Bank Road-1, Adam G Road, Sawan Garden-1, Sawan, Model Town, RCCI Express, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sector-A, Sector-AC & F, Sector-B, Sector C, Sector-KLMN, Sector-H&F, Sector-G, MSF, Azizabad, Kamalabad, Askari XI, P&T Wani, I-14/3, Lal Karti, Gulshanabad, Dhamyal 1.

Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road, Nadar, Khawaja, Faiz Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Industrial, Mandira, ADBP, Bari Imam, Bahria Enclave, Beirut, Chatta, CM Pak Zong , Company Bagh, F-11/4, Faisal Masjid, G-10/1, I-9/4, Isolation Hospital, Korore, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Lohi Bhair, Melody, Nimbal, Patriata, PHA, Police Line, Rahara , Lalazar, Ghazi Kohli, Jalala, Paswal, ECHS D-18, Shah Dir, Haji Shah New, Nar Topa, Shadi Khan, Sarka, People's Colony, Marvi, Shakardara, Attock Cantt, Gharibwal, Karpa, M. Wala, Azeem Shaheed, S.Sheeed, Jhang, Injra, Chabb, Khore, Dharnal,Gagan, Lani Wala Feeders and surrounding areas.