Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension schedule for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tahmasbabad, Dhok Hikmadad, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, G-10/3, Lawa, Dhadial Express, Dhoda, Bhair Kalial, Basharat, Line Park, Khairpur. , Ahmedabad, KS Mines, Mangan, CWO, Thoa Muharram Khan, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Vanhar, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchery, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, Puran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Dina 3-Rohtas, Hamlet, Dina I-Bakrala, Hasnot, Dina 4-City, Mankiala, Kot Dimak, Baba Shaheed, Thackra, Islampura, Abu Bakar, Kataria, Holy Family, F Block, Newmalpur, Sector- 4, APHS, Khanna II-, Alnoor Colony, Dhok Hukamdad, Mohanpura, Dhok Hasu, Raja abad, Mohammadi Chowk, Dhok Farman Ali, MES, Chaklala, Rehmat Abad I & II-, Jail Park, CBR One, X-Layer Colony, National Park, Tench Bhatta, Amir Hamza Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Azharabad, Zikcon Heights, Askari 7-, Khalsa, Gulshan Fatima, Qureshi Abad, Jhawra, RCC- I, II, III, Sihala, Lehtar One, Abrar Shaheed, Jhatta Hathial, New Mandra, Aabpara, Angori, Bilwara, Burma, Bariyan, Bhara Kahu, Diplomat, FHS, F-11/1, F-6/2, F-9 Park, G-10/3, Khanna Post, Scheme One, Sohdran, Kashif Gul, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Pathargarh, Brahma, Hameed, Qaziabad, Shanka, Wasa, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Dar ul Islaam, Kharpa, Soni, Bhatiut, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Fateh Jang City Two, Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Ahmadal, Khanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed Feeders, 08:00 a.

m. to 12:00 p.m. Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road, Scheme 1-, Burma, Waheed abad, Khanna II-, Khanna East, Al-Noor Colony II-, Gharial, Nogzi, Air Force, Bilwara, Kotli Satyan, Bilalabad, Dharmand, Chakral, Madhukals, Sparco, Mansoor Shaheed, Col. Akram, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Sector 4-, APHS, MES, Chaklala, Rehmatabad I-, Khanna- II, Jail Park, Makkah Chowk , Rehmatabad II-, Bostan Road, Scheme III-, National Park, Chaklala, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, Khasala, RCC I, II & III, Sihala, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Shah Allah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, Kaswal Feeders, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC Feeders, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Kot Chaudhry, Hasil, Neela, Pipli, Balkasar, Karsal, Dilla, Talagang City, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Moghla Dhok Pathan, Malikwal, Mort, TM Khan, Akwal, Tahi, Madina Town, Bilalabad, Dhanda, Kot Galla, Lawa, Kot Sierra , Dharnal, Dharkana, Skassor Feeders9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Kahuta City-1, Lehtrar, Hanif Shaheed, KRL, Nar, Panjar, THQ feeders and surrounding areas.