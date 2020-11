Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm F-7/1, Tamir, Melody, Iqbal Town, Huiway, Service Road East Tarlai, Crotail Hotel, Karachi Company, GOR, I-10/2, G-11 Center MPCHS, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, University, F Block, Shamsabad, Shaheed Muhammad, Air Force, Service Road, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Rata, Rajaabad, Ali Market, Haider Road. Tipu Road, NPF-1, National Park, Kayani Road, Kamalabad, Askari XI, Golra, Noon, Askari-7,502 Workshop, Dhamyal-1, Thalian, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road, GHQ, RCCI-1, RCCI-2, RCCI-3, Sihala, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Major Hanif, Nara, Lehtar-1, Kahuta City-1, Lehtar-2, Doberan, New Kaliam, Nara Motor, Panjar, Vanhar, Dhoda, Adi, Dhadial City, Sukho, Megan, Ara Bazaar, Ahmedabad, Basharat, Main Bazaar, Dharnal, KS Maniz, Dhala, Chakral, Bilalabad, Mail, Kashif Gul, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Stone Horse, Brahma, Hameed, Qaziabad, Shanka, Wesa, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Kachehri, Soni, Beetot, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Fateh Jang City-2 Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Ahmad Kanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Bahtar, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shams Aa Bad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Jakhar, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Dina-4 City, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mill Awan, Galyana, Smoot Feeder, 09:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. Kahuta City 1-, Lehtar, Hanif Shaheed, KRL, Nard, Panjar, THQ Feeders, 08:30 am to 12:30 pm National Market, Affandi Colony, Asghar Mall, Sadiqabad, Abu Bakar, A Block Feeders, 09:00 am to 02:00 pms CWO, Major Riaz New, River Jalap, Rawal, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, Anjara , Maqsood Shaheed, Chibh, Dheknir, Feeders, 09:00 am 05:00 pms Jund City-1, Jund City-2 Feeders, 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Iqbal Town, Al Noor Colony, Service Road, Air Force, NPCC-2, CDA, Mulhal Mughals, Kantriala, Mail, Vanhar, Chakral, Mandi Bhalwal, Allah, NCI, Ahmedabad, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Indira-2, GOR, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Thalian, Shah Jeewan, Garja Road, Dhamyal-1, RCCI-1, RC CI-2, RCCI-3, Sihala, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Khanabad, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Lalazar, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Sher Shah Suri, Taxila feeders and surrounding areas.