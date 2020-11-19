UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:03 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burma, Wahidabad, Khanna East, KhannaDak, Scheme -I, F-10/2, G-9 Express, International school, I-10/1, G-13/4, F-11 Markaz, Banni , Khanna-II, Al Noor Colony, Jinnah Camp, Jahangir Road, CBR -II, Pindi board, MSF, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Parial, Feeders, 09:00 a.

m. to 4:00 p.m.Mumtaz Steel, Pothohar Steel, Bunny, M Steel Mill, Inter School, SH Steel, Capital Steel, I-10/1, Faisal Flour Mill, Noor Flour Mill, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, New PTN Feeders, 08:00 AM to 12:00 PMWaheed Abad, Khann-II, Khanna East, Al Noor Colon-II, Tramri, Azad Shaheed, Rehara, Isolation Hospital, Daulatallah, Adhi, Pakhwal, ChakDaulat, Chakri Feeders and surrounding areas.

