Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Pindi Point, Bariyan, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Patriata, Cecil, Kohala , Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC Bourbon, MCM, PDCP Chairlift, Lora, Lora-2 Abbasi, Dhirkot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Desto, PAEC Feeders, 09 a.m. to 2:00 pm Lalazar, POF, Khanabad, AWC Housing, Pathargarh, Hiko, Khanpur, Shahia, Col. Sher Khan, KSB, Islampura, Gadwal-1 & 2, Hussainabad, Lala Rukh, Fazal Rubber & Steel Casting, 66 KV Wah-11 Grid Station, Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghan, 132 KV Wah-4 Grid Station, Taxila, Hara-1, Ghauri, Nisar Shaheed, S.

S. Suri, Margalla, Nawazish Shaheed, Museum, HMC-3, University of Engineering, HFF-1,2,3,4,5, HMC-1,2, HRF-1,2, R Polynes, BOC, 132 KV Wah-5,6,7,8,9,14,15 Grid Station, 66 KV Wah-11 Grid Station, Katarian, Holy Family, Rawalpindi-3, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road , Scheme-3, National Park, Chaklala Garrison, FF Hosp Tal, VIP, Humayun, RCCI-1,2,3, Sihala Feeders 08:00 am to 12:00 noon Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1 & 2, Bostan Road, Scheme 3, National Park, Chaklala, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, RCCI-1,2,3, Sihala Feeders, 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., PTV-2, Industrial-1, Kataria, G-10 Sector, Holy Family, New United Steel, M Hussain Steel, Industrial-2, Fazal Steel, Karachi Company, Ittehad Steel, Industrial-3, Siddique Steel Feeders and surrounding areas.