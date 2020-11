Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, PMC Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Bhagwal, Hasnot, Pedial Feeders, from 09:00am to 02:00pm, T&T, Shams, Scheme-2, Athal, G-6/3 Polyclinic, Burma, Waheedabad, Khanna East, Khanna Post Scheme-1, F-9 Park, G-9/2, I-8/2, New Exchange, G-11/4, F-11/3, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Company Bagh, Beirut, Nimble, Patriata, Bari Imam, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal , Sarai Alamgir, Kohar, Fatehpur, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Madukals, Padian, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1, Matwa, Jamrut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Smoot, Kashif Gul, Kohistan Enclave , Mix Industry, Pathargarh, Brahma, Hameed, Qaziabad, Shanka, Wasa, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Ishtiaq Shaheed, Sony, Batiut, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Fateh Jang City-2, Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Ahmad , Kanda, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Blixar, Darwat, Main Bazar, Bengali, Dhadial Express, Jund Awan, NCI, PD Khan, Katas, Khairpur, Raman, Biharpur, Main Bazar, Major Riaz Shaheed, Danda Shah Bilawal , Thai, Abu Bakar, Ghousia Colony, Haideri Chowk, Faizabad, b No.

2, Al Noor Colony, Jinnah Camp, Sarafa Bazaar, Dhok Hasso, Muslimabad, Bank Road 2. Jahangir Road, PWD 1. Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Swan Industrial, RCCI Express. Topi Pump, Azizabad, Officer Colony, Askari-11, Millatabad, P&T Wani, Chakra, Khadim Hussain, Shahpur, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Garja-1, GHQ, Old Rawat, Lehtar-2, Doberan, Nara Motor Feeders, from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm Waheedabad, Khanna-2, Khanna East, Al-Noor Colony-2, Tramri, Azad Shaheed, Rahara, Isolation Hospital, Daulatullah, Adi, Basharat, Danda Shah Bilawal, Mandi Bhalwal, Islampura, Fatehpur, Kohar, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Swan Industrial, RCCI, Shafi Chauhan Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, New Mandal, Sarali, Bhagwal, Hasnot , Pedal domicile feeders and surrounding areas.