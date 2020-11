Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Rawal, Lillah Town, Major Riaz Shaheed, Kachehri, Akwal, Bilalabad, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Line Park, Klar Kahar, Darut, Main Bazaar, Blixar, Pipli, Murid, Kariala, Bhikri, Sarkal, Dhadial Rural, Mulhal Mughals, CS Shah, Daulatullah, ISI, Tramri, Bani Gala, Pandorian, Burma, Waheedabad, Khanna East, Khanna Dak Scheme-1, Ayub Market, G-9/4, I-9/4, I-10/2, Golra, F-11/4, NIH, NIH-2, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Upper Topa, Treet, Haider Road, Adam G Road, Rehmatabad-1, Rehmatabad-2, CBR-2, Mehboob Shaheed, Gulistan Clinic, Lalazar, Adiala, Kaliyal, Khasala, Mort, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, GHQ, Sagri, Major Hanif, Abrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Ghazan Khan, Industrial, Hamid Jhangi, Gagan, Bengali, Raman, Fourth Road, Newmalpur, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Faziya, Jinnah Camp, Zafarul Haq, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Gulzar Shaheed, Bagh Sardaran, People Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, Zeeshan Colony, NBBIA (Bajnial), Chakra, Rata, Nawababad, Garhi Afghan, Paswal, Wahdat Colony, Model Town, Darya Sharif, Hazro, Qaziabad, Hatian, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Attock Rural, Attock Cantt, Malhwali, Methial, Sajad Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Laniwala, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, Sarai Alamgir, Pakhwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madu Kals, Pedial, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakara, Smoot, Sohawa City, Khohar, Fatah Pur Feeders and surrounding areas.