Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. Smoot, Jarmut, Jhatla, Para Fatyal, Thoa Mahram Khan, KS Mines, Khairpur, Ara Bazar, Lawa, Neela, Malikwal, Dharmand, Mangan, Sarpak, Dhalala, Bhair Pur, Dhariala Jalib, Ahmedabad, Sugharpur, Chakral, Adhi, Dhadial City, Sigalabad, Basharat, G-8, Marvi, Bab-ul-Islam, Scheme II-, Alipur, Tumir, Convention Center, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard Scheme, Coral, F-8/2, G-9/3, I-8/1, I-10/4, PHA, Services, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Patriata, Angori, Mall Road, Jahangir Road, Chaklala, PAF, MPF II-, Model Town, National Park, Major Riaz, Chontra, Shams Shaheed, Gulistan Fatima, Girja, Jhawra, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Chowk Pandori, Lehtrar-I, Klar, Khawaja, Panjar, Old Kaliam, New Mandra, Nishan Haider, Bhal, Sukho, Raja Sultan, Affandi Colony, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, National Market, A-Block, Shakrial, KRL, Gangal, Farooq Azam, Tahmasimabad, Dhok Khabba.

, DHQ, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Industrial, Quaid abad, Abu Bakar, Aziz abad, Radio Pakistan-I, Misryal Road, EME Complex, Lakho Road, I-14/3, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Lala Rukh, Hussain abad, Pathargarh, Wapda Town, MPCHS, Hameed, Gondal, Narh Topa, Fawara Chowk, Amin abad, Wasa, Dar ul Salaam, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Khor, Khanda , Gul Mohammad Shaheed, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chapra, Puran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Borian, F-2 Chip board, Industrial,F-10 Kala Base, Major Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Bhagwal, Dina-4 City, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Malhawal, Galyana, Islampura, Model Town Feeders and surrounding areas.