Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00a.m. to 02:00p.m. Tahmasmabad, Dhok Hekmadad, MES, VVIP, PAF, Chhaji Mar, Mathial, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Bhalot, Ghari Afghan, Shafi Chauhan, Kala Base, COD , Chip Board, PTC, Islampura, Sadiqabad, Affandi Colony, National Market, Asghar Mall,A-Block, APHS, Scheme-I, Burma, Waheed abad, Khanna East, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC-II, CDA, Al-Noor Colony-II, Service Road, Jinnah Road, City, DHQ, Major Masood, RCCI-I,II,III,V, Sihala, Main Bazar , Murid, Kariala, Bhikri, Neela, Dharmand, Dhalala, Chakral, Millat Chowk, Munara, Main Bazaar, Dharnka, Jund Awan, Dhudial Express, Dhoda, Katas, Dhok Pathan, Thahi, Kot Sarang, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Shams abad, Chapra, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Dina I-Bakrala, Hasnot, Dina 4-City, Scheme-I, Matooh, Jarmut, Dhapar Sharif, Kantrila, Samoot, Lala Rukh, Hussain abad, Pathargarh, Wapda Town, MPCHS, Shah Dheer, GBC-III, Miskin abad, People's Colony, Marvi TC, Shakar Dara, Shadi Khan, Sirka , Ishtiaq Shaheed, Malhwali, Bhatioot, Qutbal, Azeem Shaheed, Morat, Pind Sultani, Nara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Khor, Gagan, 6th Road, T&T, Affandi Colony, Sadiq abad, National Market, A-Block, Khurram Colony, Gulzar Quaid, Tariq Shaheed, Zafarul Haq, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Raja abad, Ali Market, Bagh Sardar, Kayani Road, Officers Colony, Chearing Cross, Nogzi, Chakra, Noon, I-14/3, Mohanpura, Bank Road-I, Tipu Road, Rehmat abad-I&II, Sawan Garden-II, Pindi Board, Gulistan Colony, Major Riaz, Chontra, Dhamyal-II, Chahan, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, APF, Padial, Shah Jeewan, RA Bazar, Sihala, RCCI I,II,III, Lehtar-II, Klar City, Jatha Hathial, Hamid Jhangi, Nishan-e-Haider, Gagan, Bhal Kalial, Sitara Market, Ghauri Town, Karoar, Sports Complex, Iqbal Town , Waheed abad, Khanna East, Highway, Khanna Post, Scheme-I, Burma, Madina Market, G-10/2, H-8, Police Line, G-13 / 2-1, D-12 Center, Bhara Kahu, Kaldana, Bariyan, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, Adhi, Daultala feeders, 09:00a.

m. to 12:00pm Sudan Gali, Bagh-2, N Pura-I, Hari Gal, N Pura-3, Delhi-1&2, N Pura-2 feeders, 09:00am to 06:00pm CWO, PAECHS, New Rawat, 09:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, APF, 11:00a.m to 1:00p.m., Padial, Gagan , Mahota feeders, 09:00am,to 01:00pM, Hasil, Neela, Peepli feeders, 01:00am to 06:00pm, Kot Chowdhury, Balkassar, Karsal, Dhala feeders and surrounding areas.