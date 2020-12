Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:30 am to 12:30 pm, PHA Flat, Chatta, Farash Town, Convention Center, Mahfooz Shaheed, Islamabad Club, Coral, F-9 Park, G-9 Express, Chesanab, Carriage Factory, G-13/2, MPCHS, T&T, Company Bagh, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Shahdara, Bank Road-2, Dhok Farman Ali, Mecca Chowk, NPF-2, Sawan, National Park, Khadim Hussain, Shahpur, Dhamyal, Shams Shaheed, Thalian, Old Rawat, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, Kambili Sadiq, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Mandira, E-Block, Al Noor Colony, Khanna-2, Iqbal Road, Eid Gah, Hesal, Dharnal, Madina Town, Dhok Pathan , Kot Sarang, Thai, Khan, Nawababad, Garhi Afghan, Paswal, Wahdat Colony, Model Town, Darya Sharif, Hazro, Qaziabad, Hatian, Shamshabad, Ghor Ghashti, Attock Rural, Attock Cantt,F-13 Garmala, Langarpur , Puran, Jakhar, Riaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Islampura, Kohala, Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road Feeders and surrounding areas.