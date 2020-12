Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00a.m. to 02:00p.m. Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road, Scheme-I, Burma, Waheed abad, Khanna-II, Al-Noor Colony, Khanna East, Tramri, Azhar Shaheed, Rehara, Isolation Hospital, Kahuta City I&II, KRL, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtrar Road, Thakra, Model Town, Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCI, Mathial, Khunda, Punjab House, F-6, Pir Sohawa, Bari Imam, APHS, G-8/2, F-6, Ghauri Town, Suhdran Road, Tramri, Azad Shaheed, Kirpa, Melody, Bani Gala, Burma, Lohi Bhair, Al- Mustafa Tower, G-9/3, I-8/4, I-10/2 , G-13/4, Dargah, NIH, NIH-II, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Berut, Numble, Upper Topa, Treat, Commercial Center, B Block, Shaheed Muammad Din, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Farooq-e- Azam, Dhok Hukmadad, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Mangtal, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardaran, Azizabad, Race Course, Radio Pakistan-I, EME Complex, BB Shaheed, Kashmir Road, Adam G Road, PAF, NPF-I, Mehboob Shaheed, National Park, Askari-7, Shahpur, Murat, Thallian, Japan Road, Sagri, Major Hanif, Abrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, New Choa, Ghazan Khan, Mandra-II , Kaliam, Bhal, Raman, A.

W. C Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Purmiana, Shaiya, Sang jani, Valley, Darya Sharif, Gondal, Miskin abad, Attock Rural, GBHP-II, Dhok Fateh, Malhowali, Chaji Mar, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Jund City, Jund-II, Ahmadal, Kamrial, Fateh Jang, Gagan, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chapra, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Dina-3mRohtas, Dina-1, Bakrala, Bhagwal, Dina-4 City, Ward-8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Smoot, Kalar Kahar, Kariala, Sarpak, Bhikri, Daultala, Dhudial City, Mulhal Mughaln, Carkal , C S Shah, Katchery, Major Riaz Shaheed, Rawal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Danda Shah Bilawal, Darot, Dharabi, Dharmand, Dhula, Neela feeders, 09:00am to 03:00 pm, Sukho, Karnab Kaswal feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm Railway Road, D-12 Markaz, D-12/3 & 4, NPHS, NPF, Klanger, Industrial-I, Crystal Board, F-2, 09:00am to 05:00pm Fawara Chowk,S.D.W, Attock Rural, SDW Colony, GBHP-II, Shakar Dara feeders and surrounding areas.