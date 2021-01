Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Noor Mohammad, Faizabad, Asghar Mall, Nogzi, Fazaia, Khannaabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Rashid Minhas, Kohistan, Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Koli, Haro, Gori, Boi Ghar, Sala Gah, Shahiyah, Sar pak, Al-Rizwan Mills, Sarkal, Chakral, Supermarket, Lehtar Road, Bani Gala, CDA Flats, Highway, Pandorian, G-8, Karor, Aziz Chowk, G-9/1, G-10/1, CWO, G-10/2, G-10/4, GOR, I-9/4, I-10/2, G -13/2, F-11/3, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Beirut, Nimble, Upper Topa, Bari Imam, F Block, Wasa, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Gulzar-e-Quaid , Farooq Azam, Dhok Hakmadad, Asghar mall, Tamasmabad, Arya Mohalla, Gulshanabad, Jamia Masjid, Rajaabad, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, Eid Gah, Kayani Road, Cheering Cross, Radio Pak-1, Jhangi, Pind Hoon, Mohan Pura, Mall Road, Tipu Road, Makkah Chowk, River Garden, Murree Borori, Humayun-1, Chakri, Qureshiabad, GHQ, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, SPARCO, NARH, Abrar Shaheed.

Nara Matoor, New Kalyam, Hamid Jhangi, Raman, Mahota, Karnab Kaswal, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Purmiana, Shahiyah, Khanabad, Hatian, Hazro, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Nar Topa, People's Colony, Dhok Fateh, Sunni, Mathial, Katbal, Nara, Pari, Mahfooz Shaheed. Laniwala, Fateh Jhang, F-3 Garmala, Langarpur, Fatehpur, Kohar, Pakwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madukals, Padial, Dina-4 City, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Bhoon, Megan, Mandra, Daultallah, Latifal, Sigalabad, Sarkal, Katas, Dhariala Jalap, Ahmedabad, KS Mines, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnka, Main Bazar, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Tahi, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Tamon, NDC-1, Dr.A.Q.Khan, New Exchange, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, Kidney Center, Police Line feeders and surrounding areas.