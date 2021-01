Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Ghauri Town, Burma, Sports Complex, Orchard, Waheedabad, Khanna East, Kohsar, Chira, Margalla Tower, G-10/3, Allama Iqbal Open University, I-10/1, G-13/4, E-11/2, Shahpur, Guldana, Gharial, Kotli Sattian, Angori, Chirang Cross, Radio Pak-1, Jhangi, Pind Hoon, Mohanpura, E-Block, B-Block, Shakrial, Sector-4, APHS, Zafar-ul-Haq, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Gawalmandi, Pirwadhai, Dhok Hasso, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardaran, People's Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, Azharabad, Noon, Bank Road-2, Dhok Farman Ali. Rehmatabad, Sawan Garden-1, Model Town, National Park, Lal Kurti, Priyal, Kirja-1, Ara Bazair, Old Rawat, Kahuta City-1, Kombali Sadiq, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Kaliam, Mandra-1, Nishan-e-Haider, Bhangali, Sangjani, Pind Padian, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Nawababad, Nisar Shaheed, Hameed, Fawara Chowk, Aminabad, Miskinabad, Waisa, Bolianwal, Mansar, Nika Kalan, Mianwala, Azeem Shaheed, Bahtar, Anjira, Maqsood Shaheed, Galyal, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, F-5 Jeddah, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Daryala, Shamsabad, Chapparan, Puran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Hamlet, Dina 1, Bakrala Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Saghwai, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Ward No.

8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamak, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Smoot, Mureed, Mayani, Daultallah, Dhudial Express, Doda, Bhekri, Pind Dadan Khan, Abdullahpur, Karsal, Kot Gala, Kot Shera, Morit, Bilalabad, Akwal, Dharmand, Beirut, Bank Road 1 & 2, Haider Road, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Hoon, Paswal, Wapda Town, Shahullah Ditta feeders and surrounding areas.