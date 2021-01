Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Scheme II-, CDA Flats, Abdul Rahim, Khanna Dak, Pindwarian, Marvi, Chara, F-10, G-9/1, G-10/1, CWO , G-10/2, G-10/4, International School, I-10/2, G-11/2, New Shahullah Dutta, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Company Bagh , Beirut, Nimbal, Patriata, Shahdara, 6th Road, Sadiqabad, Khurram Colony, Al Noor Colony, Muslim Town, Dhok Hekmadad, Committee Chowk, Gulshan Abad, Gawalmandi, Dhok Hasso, Ali Market, Bagh Sardar, Askari- XI, Cheering Cross,Capt. Amir Shaheed, Bajnial, Lakho Road, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Jail Park,PWD II, Sarwar Shaheed, Scheme III-, Major Riaz, Chontra, Mort, Qureshiabad, Cantt, Chowk Pandorian, Lehtar I-, Abrar Shaheed, Doberan, Pind Jhatla, Hamid Jhangi, Raman, Gagan, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Purmiana, Shaiya, Khanabad, Darya Sharif, Shadi Khan, Ghor Ghashti, People Colony, Bolianwal, Hameed, Mansar, Soni, Chhaji Mar, Bhatioot, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang -II, Pari, Jund-II, Pind Sultani, Mahfooz Shaheed, Fateh Jang, Gagan, Laniwala, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, Major Riaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domaily, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-I, Matwa, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Islampura, Kariala, Line Park, Mangwal, Klar Kahar, Latifal, Siegalabad, Bhikri, Basharat, Dhariala Jalap, Ahmedabad, KS Mines, Sagarpur, Dhala, Neela, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Darot, Dharmand, Model Town , Pepsi, Sarwar Shaheed, Sawan Industrial, RCCCI Express, Shahdara, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Punjab House, Diplomatic, NCP, Mandla, Bani Gala, Tret, University, Golf City, Pir Sohawa, I-10 / 2, NDC-I, Dr.

AQ Khan, New Exchange, G-10/4, G-10/2, CWO, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, G-9/1, Kidney Center, Police Line, G-10/1, Noor Mohammad, Shakrial, Shamsabad, Abu Bakar, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Sadiqabad, Affandi Colony, National Market, A Block, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh. Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Rashid Minhas, Sarai Kharboza, Pindpran, Paswal, Wapda Town, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Fateh Jang Rural, Fateh Jang City, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Tanaza Dam, Haro , Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Dhok Awan, Zaraj Feeders, 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Scheme I-, Burma, Tramri, ISI, Bahria Al Noor Colony, Wahidabad, Klar Kahar, Mayani Padrar, Istiqlal Camp , Manara, Khairpur, MDRP Feeders, 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Model Town, A Block, I Block, Kohistan Enclave, Multi Orchard, Kohsar Valley, City Arcade Feeders, Day 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Brahma , Dharek, Max Industries, Jhang, Wah General Hospital Feeders, 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Mad-o-Kals Feeders and surrounding areas.