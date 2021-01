Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Chakra, Sector IV-, APHS, Tamasabad, Dhok Hekmadad, Asghar Mall, Garhi Afghana, Burhan, Daultallah, Ahdi, New Rawat, Old Rawat, F-7 Katchary, Sohawa City, G- 6/3 Polyclinic, Burma, Waheedabad, Lohi Bhair, Chara, Ghauri Town, F-10/4, G-10/3, Ward Telecom, Industrial II, III, I-10/1, Golra II, E-11/2, T&T, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Beirut, Nimble, Balawra, Bari Imam, Haideri Chowk, Shamsabad, Khanna II, Arya Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Industrial, Dhok Najo, Asghar Mall, Tench Bhata, Cheering Cross, Nogzi, I-16/1, Mohanpura, Mall Road, Adam G Road, PAF, Jail Park 1, Mehboob Shaheed, Scheme III, Major Riaz, Girja 1, Major Hanif, Kallar, Combali Sadiq, Mandra 1, Jhatta Hathial, Bhangali, Nishan Haider, Mahouta, New City A Block, New City I Block, Multi Orchard, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Kohsar Valley, New Musa, Nar Topa, Mansar, Attock Rural, Akhori, Shamsabad, Malowali, Azam Shaheed, Qutbal, Chibh, Daknair, Gulyal, Laniwala, Gagan, Jhakhar, Dina 3 Rohtas, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domeli, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Line Park, Mangwal, Kallar Kahar, Ahdi, Dhudial Rural, Siegalabad, Sarcal, Katas, Duffer, NCI, Pind Dadan Khan, Abdulpur, Hasil, Darnal, Malikwal, Jathala, Para Fatyal, Thowa Muharram Khan, Feeders, From 09:00 AM 00:00 to 03:00 PM Capt Nisar Shaheed Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Khawaja, Nara Motor, Kahuta City, Panjar, Kahuta City II Feeders From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, PMC feeders and surrounding areas.