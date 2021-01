Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Pandorian, Orchard, Islamabad Club, Aziz Chowk, G-9 Express, I-9/4, Flour Mill 1 & 2, New Exchange, Bella Road, Klingergarden, NIH, Company Bagh, Beirut, Nimble, Kotli Satyan, Bari Imam, Fourth Road, Commercial Center, A Block, B Block, Al Noor Colony, Dhok Hekmadad, Dhok Khabba, Mangtal, Mohammadi Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Peshawar Road, Millatabad, Captain Amir Shaheed. Zircon Heights, Chakra, Rawalpindi-3, Rehmatabad-2, PWD-1, Park View, VIP, Lal Karti, Mort, Gulshan Fatima, Church UC Lakhan, GHQ, Chowki No. 22, Old Rawat. Lehtar-1, Abrar Shaheed, Kambili Sadiq, Nara Motor, New City A Block, New City I Block, Multi Orchard, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Kohsar Valley, Shah Dir, Ghor Ghashti, Mansar, Attock Rural, Bolaniwal, Sony, Azeem Shaheed, Mort, Jund-2, Pari, Galyal, Kamdial, Gagan, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jahl, Bolani, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, F-6 Machine Mohalla , Buryan, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Citi Housing, Dina Three Rohtas, Gadari, Bhagwal, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1 Circle, wash, blue, tooth Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Darut, Dharmand, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, Kar Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM PHA, Police Line, EOBI, Ali Market, Auto Workshop, Bella Road, ICT, Safe City-2 Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Amin Abad, GBHP-1, DEC, People's Colony, Mari Feeders, From 11:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m., Fora Chowk, SDW, Attock Rural, SDW Colony, GPHP-2, Shakar Dara Feeders and surrounding areas.