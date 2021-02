Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 am G-6, Scheme-I, Suhdran Road, Athal, E-8 Navy, G-9/2, Police Line, G-11/2, Shahullah Dutta, NIH. Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Shahdara, Shamsabad, Gulzar Quaid, Service Road, Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Road-II, Westridge, Gulzar Shaheed, Bani, Azizabad, Dhok Chowdhury, New Race Course, T&T Wani, I-14/3, Jahangir Road, Jail Park, FECHS, Mehboob Shaheed, National Park, Lalkurti, Gulshanabad, Padial, Shah Jeewan, GHQ, Chungi 22, Sihala College, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chowa, Lehtar-1, Khawaja, Panjar, Jatha Hathial, Hamid Jhangi, Bahr-e-Kaliyal, Mahota Mora, Nishan Haider, Mushtaq Hussain, Taxila, Burhan, Hussainabad, CS Khan, Paswal, Shakar Dara, Attock Cantt, Shanka, New Musa , Shamsabad, Gondal, City Chhaji Mar, Mort, Jund-2, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchary, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakar, Mangla Cantt, Capt.

Nisar Shaheed , Doomily, Col. Muhammad Akram, Sandal, Mill Awan, Kariala, Ara Bazar, Mangan, Miani, Sarpak, Dawlatullah, Latifal, Khanpur, Bhikri, Basharat, Dhariala Jalap, Ahmedabad, KS Mines, Sagharpur, Hasil, Lawa, Malikwal, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Tho Amharam Khan, Khan, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Sarai Kharboza, Paswal, Wapda Town, Pind Pran, SDW, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Gharial, SPARCO, Mansoor Shaheed, Muslim Town, Khanna-2, Noor Mohammad, Shakrial, Shamsabad, RCCI-I, II, II, IV, V, Sihala, Bhagwal, Madu Kals, Doomily, Padial, Kot Dimak, Sohawa. City Feeders, from 08:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Gadari Feeder and surrounding areas.