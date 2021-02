Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, G-6/3, Polyclinic, Pandorian, G-8/1, Khanna East, Tramri, Alipur, F-8, G-9/3, I-8/3, I -10/4, G-14/4, MPCHS, NIH, Pindi Point, Berot, Nambal, Blawara, Pir Sohawa, Ghousia Colony, Gulshanabad, Gawalmandi, Dhok Hassu, Ali Market, Tench Bhata, Askari- XI, Capt. Amir Shaheed, Bajniyal, Lakho Road, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, River Garden, Mehboob Shaheed, Murree Brewery, Major Riaz, Dhamyal-II / Dhok Noor, Murt, Garja, UC Lakhan, Cantt, Lehtar-I , Panjar, Klar City, Old Rawat, Industrial, Mandra- I, Karam Kaswal, Bhal, Syed Kasran, Mushtaq Hussain, Taxila, Brama, Kohsar Valley, Paswal, Aminabad, Kachhari, Dar-ul-Salaam, Dhok Fateh, Narh Topa, Darya Sharif, Sarka DC, Mansar, Nika Kalan, Mianwala, Bahtar, Nara, Khunda, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Bolani, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, Ward-8 ,Kot Dimak, Fatehpur, I-9/4, Kariala, Millat Chowk, Khairpur, Sarpak, Daultallah, Bhikri, Katas, Duffer, NCI, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Hasil, Danda Shah Bilawal, Dharabi, Moghla, Vanhar, Mayal, Alipur, Farash Town, Kirpa, Tufail Shaheed, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC-II, Fazaia, SPARCO, Mansoor Shaheed, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Noor Mohammad, Shakrial, Shamsabad, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Gagan, Dimak, Sohawa City, Karial , Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana Industrial Estate, Haro, Ghauri, Bohigarh, Salar Gah, Margallah, Nisar Shaheed, Labour Complex, State Bank, Humayun Road, Mecca Chowk, Gulistan Colony, MSF , Topi Pumping, Lehtar, Karor-2, Kotli Satyan Feeders, 09:00 AM to 03:00 AM, Capt.

Nisar Shaheed, Madu Kalas Feeders,from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Sector H, Sector E, Sector FFBL, Tauqeer Haider, Arsalan Alam, Industrial II-Feeders and surrounding areas.