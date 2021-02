Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, G-10/2, G-10 Markaz, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Itwar Bazaar, Chabb, Daknair, Injra, Maqsood, Meera Sheraf, Rashid Minhas, I-8/1, Sarpak, Al-Rizwan Mill, Azad Shaheed, Burma, Waheedabad, Ghauri Garden, Southern Road, Khanna Dak Scheme 1, CM Pak Zong, Khanna 2, Al Noor Colony, Isolation Hospital, Tramri, Rahara, Khanna East, New Rawat, Sparco, Ammar, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Rehmatabad 1, Sector-IV, APHS, Peshawar Road, RCCI 1,2,3,4,5, Sehala, Mandi Bhalwal, Kohoar, Fatehpur, Jarmut, Karnab Kaswal, Lohi Bhair, Scheme 2, Simli Dam, Chatta, I-8/1, G-13/3, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Bhara Kahu, Kohala, TDCP, Shahdara, Hyderi Chowk, Sadiqabad, APHS, Azizabad, New Race Course, Radio Pak 1, Bhadana, Noon, Rata, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad I-, CBR I-, Scheme-III, Askari-VII, 502 Workshop, Kalial, S.Shaheed, Ranial, Girja, UC Lakhan, GHQ, Chungi No.

22, Sihala College, Kahuta City-I, Doberan, New Kaliam, Chak Beli Khan, Jalalabad, Nawababad , Beirut, Dharek, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shaiya, Att. Rural, Kachehri, Shanka, Shah Dheer, Shadi Khan, Haji Shah New, Malhwali, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Anjara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Gagan, GM Shaheed, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Pakhwal, Dina Three Rohtas, Madukals, Padial Col. Muhammad Akram, Gujar Khan, Galyana, Baharpur, Line Park, Mangan, Klar Kahar, Main Bazar, Jund Awan, Dhadial City, Chakral, Dhalwal, Kot Chaudhry, Dharnal, Dharabi, Jatla, Para Fatial, Thoa Mahram Khan, Droot, Dharmand Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM Askari Seven, Jinnah Road, Tipu Road, Bank Road 2, Dhok Farman Ali, GHQ, City Center, Liaquat Bagh, FFC Feeders, 12:30 PM to 04:30 PM Committee Chowk, City, Gawalmandi, VIP, Kashmir Road, AFIC, Mohanpura, Iqbal Road 2, 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Dina-I, Captain Nisar, Rohtas, Dina-4, Madhu Kalas, Col. Mohammad Akram, Mangla Cantt, M. Riaz Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed, Reliance Mill, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jarar Camp, Industrial, Ammar, Lab 1 & 2, Jhatta Hathial, 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, G-9/1 , F-9 Park, G-9 Center, G-9/2, G-9/3, New Karachi Company, G-10/3, Aziz Chowk feeders and surrounding areas.