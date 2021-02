Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain be suspended for the period from 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM, Melody, Mahfooz Shaheed, Khanna East, Taramri, Mustafa Tower, G-10/4, Old United, Itwar Bazaar, NPF, NIH, Guldana, Barian, Balowara, Pir Sohawa, G 6/3 Polyclinic, Wasa, New Malpur, Khurram Colony, Khanna 2, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Eid Gah, Quaidabad, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Officer Colony, EME Complex, Seham, Rata, Azizabad, Adam G Road, Jail Park, FECHS, Park View, Jhanda, Lal Kurti, G Abad, Paryal, Shah Jeewan, GHQ Chungi No.

22, Ghazan Khan, Major Hanif, Khawaja, Old Rawat, Hameed Jhangi, Bahr Kaliyal , Raman, Jalala, Nawababad, Behlot, Dharek, AWC Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Fawara Chowk, Darulsalam, Miskinabad, New Musa, Qaziabad, Malwali, Mianwala, Jhang, Jund 2, Mahfooz Shaheed, Khor, GM Shaheed, Khanda, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katchery, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Borian, F-2 Chip board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Citi Housing, Major Riaz Shaheed , Gadari, Bagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghwai, Nathwala, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Kot Dhamik, Ara Bazar, Megan, Kallar Kahar, Main Bazar Dautallah, Latifal, Khanpur, Bhekri, Basharat, Dhariala Jalap, Ahmedabad, KS Mines, Sagarpur, Hasal, Lawa, Malikwal, Tho Mahrram Khan, Jatla, Para Fatehial, Khoiyan, Burma, Waheedabad, Club 1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme 2, Pandorian, Dhok Awan , New Rawat, Zaraj, RCCI 1,2,3,4,5, Sihala, Borian, Industrial, Jarmut, Karnab Kaswal, KS Mines, I-9/4, Jamalwal, Khannabad, Munirabad, Lala zar, Lalarukh, Purmiana, Industrial East, AWC Housing Society, Shahiya, Rashid Minhas Feeders From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GOI, Sarswa, Sarda, DHQ, Haji abad, Kachari Road, Khuli Ratta , Dhana Bayan, Dongi Cheroi, Seri, Cheroi, Brot, Darbar, Fatehpur, Kriala, Mujhan, Noman 11, Jandrot, datot feeders and surrounding areas.