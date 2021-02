Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 am, Koral, Azad Shaheed, Industrial 2,3, PHA, New Shahullah Dutta, T&T, Guldana, PC, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Angoori, Fourth Road, A Block, Curry Road, Gulzar Quaid, People's Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Amir Hamza Colony, Noon, Azizabad, Misryal Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Chaklala, CBR2, RCCI Express, Scheme 3, Askari 7,502 Workshop, Kalial, Gulshan Fatima, Qureshiabad, Cantt, Kahuta City 1, Chowk Pandori, Doberan, Industrial, Bhal, Jalala, Nawababad, Bhilot, Dharek, AW Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Shakardara, Bolinwal, Sanka, New Musa, Sirka, Haji Shah New, Malwali, Mathial, Mort, Nara, Galyal, Mahfooz Shaheed, Fateh Jhang Gagan, Fatehpur, Khor, Dina 3 Rohtas, Hasnot, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Dina 4 City, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Chappar Sharif, Khair Pur, Sarpak, Ahdi, Latifal, Doda, Sarkal, Dalwal, Karsal, Kot Shera, Kot Gola, Mort, Akwal, Bilalabad, Droot, Dharmand, G-10/2, G-10 Center, EOBI, Bella Road, G- 10/4, ICT, Sunday Bazaar, Bolniwal, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Attock Cantt, Dhok Fateh, Captain Ishtiaq, Chibh, Dhakner, Hanjra, Maqsood, Meera Sharif, Capt.

Steel, PTN, Old PTN, Siddiqui Steel, Fazal Ghee, Galyana, Thackeray, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, KTM-2, RTM, Al-Rizwan Mill, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, Noor Mohammad, Faizabad, RC CI-1,2,3,4 & 5, Sihala, Mandi Bhalwal, Smoot, Jarmut, Scheme-1, Matwa, NCI, Ahmedabad, Allah Town, Feeders, from 09:00 AM To 04:00 PM Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan, from 09:00 a.m. To 05:00 p.m. Consumer Grid Station, 132 KV Nust Grid Station and surrounding areas.