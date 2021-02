Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00AM to 02:00 PM, Orchard, G-6/3, Polyclinic, Mahfooz Shaheed, Tarlai, Chatha, Karwar, F-10/2, G-9/4, Sewage Treatment Plant, Old Exchange, G-11 / 2, G-12/4, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Pindi Point, PC, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Trit, Commercial Center, National Market, Sector Four, Farooq Azam, Liaquat Bagh, Sarafa Bazaar, Rajaabad, Ali Market, Bani, Tench Bhatta, Askari XI-, Cheering Cross-, Captain Amir Shaheed, Bajniar, Lakho Road, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad I-, FECHS, Mehboob Shaheed, MSF , Humayun, Dhamyal 2-, Dhok Noor, Mort, Church / UC Lakhan, Kent, Lehtar I-, Nara Motor, Klar City, Industrial, Mandira II-, Karnab Kaswal, Mahota Mohra, Raman, Mushtaq Hussain, Taxila, Brahma, Kohsar Valley, Hussainabad, Paswal, Aminabad, Attock Cantt, Miskinabad, Darya Sharif, Shadi Khan, Hatian, Kharpa, Azeem Shaheed, Bahtar, M Shaheed, Mahfooz Shaheed, Laniwala, Shamsabad, Chapra, Ward No. 8- Baba Shaheed, Thackeray, Bahrpur, Millat Chowk, Mangwal, Mayani, Sarpak, Adhi, Mulhal Mughals, Circle, Katas, Duffer, NCI, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Bill Kasar, Pepli, Lahore, Malikwal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Timon, SBP, Humayun Road, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, 502 Workshop, Bostan Road, Chaklala, Scheme III-, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pumping, Chaklala Garrison, GSHQ, Al-Rizwan Mill, Jund City, Jund City II-, Pari, Sarai Kharboza, Paswal, Wapda Town, Pind Pran, SDW, Sangjani , Shahullah Dutta, Bolianwal, Kachehri, Dar es Salaam, Attock Cantt, Dhok Fateh, Captain Ishtiaq, Hero, Ghauri, Bohi Gheer, Salar Gah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed Bank, Humayun Road, Makkah Chowk, Gulistan Colony, MSF, I-8/1, I-9/4, Alipur, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC II-, Rehmat Abad I-, Skater Four, APHS, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Thackeray, Duffer, Nogzi Air Force, I-14/3 Feeders, Bahtar, Qutbal, KSB, Islampura, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

Col. Sher Khan Shaheed, Gadwal I&II, Hussainabad, Lala Rukh, Fazal Rabi, Pak Enclave I-, PHA II-, Isolation Hospital, Kahuta KR Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM Capt. Nisar Shaheed, Baral Army, CMH Army, Mangla Cantt, Gadari, Bani Feeders, From 09:00 AM, 12:30 PM Timon, Vanhar, Patwali, Mayal Feeders, From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Multan Khurd, Khawan Feeders, From 2:00 PM to 04:00 PM. Dharoot, Dharmand Feeders and surrounding areas.