Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM, Khana East, Capital Steel, New PTN, G-11/3, E-11/2, T&T, Company Bagh, Gharial, Balora, Anguri, Syedpur Road, B Block, Shakrial, Air Force, Tariq Shaheed, Abu Bakar, Azizabad, New Race Course, Radio Pak-1, Badhana, Noon, Rata, Dhok Farman Ali, PAF, PWD-2, RCCI Express, Scheme 3, Askari Seven , 502 Workshop, Kalial, S. Shaheed, Ranial, Church UC Lakhan, GHQ Chowki No. 22, Kahuta City-1, Chowk Pandori, Doberan, Basali, Chak Bailey Khan, Jalala, Nawababad, Belot, Dherak, AW Sea Housing Society, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Shakar Dara, Bolniwal, Ghorghashti, Shah Dir, Qaziabad, Malwali, Chhaji Mar, Qutbal, Dhakner, Fateh Jang, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Akram Shaheed, F -8 Civil Line, Burian, F-2 Chip Board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Citi Housing, Bong-2, Gadari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghui, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Matwa, Kot Dhamik, Galyana, Kariala, Khairpur, Main Bazaar, Dandot, Dhala, Neela, Dharnal, Madina Town, Tau Muharram Khan, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Khoiyan, Capital Steel, PTN, Old PTN, Siddiqui Steel, Fazal Ghee, G-10 / 2, G-10 Center, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Sunday Bazaar, Sarpak, Alar Zwan Mill, Circle, Chakral, Basharat, Dhoda, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Filtration Plant, Scheme-2, Pandorian, Bani, Azharabad, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Golra, CW O, Abu Bakar, RCCI-1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Sihala, Mandi Bhalwal, Smoot Feeders, 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Qutbal, Bahtar, Kot Chaudhry, Hasil, Neela, Papli, Blixar, Kasral, Dhala , Telangana City, Jatla, Para Fatyal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Main Bazaar, Moghla, Dhok Pattan, Malikwal, Mort, TM Khan, Akwal, Thai, Madina Town, Bilalabad, Danda, Kot Galla, Lahore, Kot Shera , Dharnal, Dharnka, Sakaser Feders, 09:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. Scheme-III, Dhoke Hakmdad, Chaklala Garision, Gulzar Qaid,VVIP, Murree Burere,SPD-1,Grace line,JSHQ, Rehmatabad-1 Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 6:00 pm Pandi Point, Bariyan, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Patriata, Cecil, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC Bourbon. MCM, TDCP Chairlift, Lora, Lora-2 Abbasi, Dhirkot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Desto, PAEC feeders and surrounding areas.